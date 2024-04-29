Will war snuff out the Gulf’s global business ambitions?

Companies far and wide are feeling the effects of the conflict.

The Economist

Skyscrapers in Dubai. The vision of a new Middle East has come under assault in the past six months. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It was supposed to be the new Middle East: a quieter, neutral entrepot where Arabs and Jews, Shi’ite Iranians and Sunni Arabs, Americans, Chinese and even Russians could all rub along in the common pursuit of profit. In the past six months, that vision, championed most vigorously by leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and embraced by chief executives the world over, has come under assault – first by Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza, then, in April, by the first-ever direct exchange of fire between the Jewish state and Iran.

Can the dream withstand the throwback to turmoil? Thankfully, the Iranian and Israeli (largely victimless) strike and counterstrike have not escalated into a larger conflict. However, combined with the much bloodier war in Gaza and its fallout in places like Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, the missile skirmish leaves the region on tenterhooks – and its commercial ambitions in a state of uncertainty.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top