After three weeks during which Iran and Israel have traded missile attacks and blood-curdling threats, everyone is breathing a sigh of relief: the danger of a broader, full-scale regional war between these two sworn enemies has receded.

However, the showdown between Iran, Israel, and most of the region’s Arab governments is only taking a new and even more ominous turn. And the tragedy of the Palestinians, including the current war in Gaza, continues unabated.