Why flexible work arrangements are not so straightforward for some businesses

SMEs’ hand-wringing over FWAs does not mean they are bad employers.

Musa Fazal

Many businesses recognise that flexible work arrangements are a hygiene factor for attracting and retaining talent. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 05:39 AM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Some media coverage of the recently announced Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement (FWA) Requests, especially in the foreign press, may have given the impression that Singapore is moving to a four-day work week, and that in the process we are somehow going to be working less or lowering our productivity.

Of course, this is not the case. The guidelines are not mandatory or prescriptive. What the guidelines do is open a line of communication between individuals and employers to start a conversation about FWAs.

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top