Where are the green jobs in Singapore?

This was a post on Glassdoor by a fresh employee this June: “This focus on sustainability aligns with my personal values and provides a sense of purpose in my work... I feel proud to be part of an organisation that actively works towards reducing its environmental footprint and promotes sustainable practices.”

I have been reading job reviews as part of a research project and have found thousands of similar posts with positive experiences like this. Such reviews by employees of employers seem to point towards a sustainability-driven attitude when it comes to job search these days.