WFH can be great, but dads need to have difficult chats with their firms

Flexible work arrangements for fathers are still not the norm, but this needs to change soon.

Xander Ong

While flexible work arrangements have become common, particularly after the pandemic, not all fathers are brave enough to ask for them. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
52 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A father of two young children was struggling to manage his roles at home and work because he had to drop his daughter off at school around the same time he was supposed to attend meetings at his workplace.

Many fathers probably face the same quandary, but this one did something that not all fathers do. He spoke to his company about it. The company also did something that not all companies do. It allowed him a flexible work schedule and to occasionally work from home so that he could drop off and pick up his daughter at school.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top