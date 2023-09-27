WFH can be great, but dads need to have difficult chats with their firms

A father of two young children was struggling to manage his roles at home and work because he had to drop his daughter off at school around the same time he was supposed to attend meetings at his workplace.

Many fathers probably face the same quandary, but this one did something that not all fathers do. He spoke to his company about it. The company also did something that not all companies do. It allowed him a flexible work schedule and to occasionally work from home so that he could drop off and pick up his daughter at school.