Timing of handover to 4G is good for everyone

In the latest turn to the ongoing succession saga, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at the Nov 5 People’s Action Party (PAP) convention that he would hand over the post to his deputy Lawrence Wong before the next election. This signals confidence in the new team.

PM Lee said he would hand over the premiership by the PAP’s 70th anniversary, which falls on Nov 21, 2024. The next election has to be held by November 2025, which would give the new prime minister and his team a year or more to prepare the ground.