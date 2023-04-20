Timely for Singapore to explore new ways of investing in citizens

“We want not only to help people to tide through difficulty, but also to boost their sense of drive and purpose, and strengthen their sense of agency and ownership over their own circumstances.”

Speaking at the debate on the President’s Address on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted Singapore’s focus on social empowerment. He also touched on how home ownership remained a key plank of this approach where lower-income families receive support to purchase Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats through programmes like the Fresh Start Housing Scheme.

This housing-as-asset strategy, facilitated by Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings, has over time led to a nation of home owners with substantial housing wealth. Significant government grants for the purchase of HDB flats, along with capital gains over time, continue to anchor Singapore’s asset-based social policy.

Consider diversifying social investments beyond housing

A criticism of this approach, however, is that many Singaporeans have become asset-rich but cash-poor.

Efforts to help home owners monetise their assets – through the Lease Buyback Scheme enabling the sale of remaining leases on HDB flats to the Government and the Silver Housing Bonus which provides a cash bonus for seniors to downsize or “right size” their homes – have met with only modest success.

A second challenge is the tension between flat price appreciation and housing affordability. Some have urged a greater focus on keeping homes affordable rather than viewing them as an appreciating asset.

Others say renting property may be more appropriate for those unable to rely on continuous full-time employment to service home mortgages. There are also suggestions that renting would help couples settle down earlier and boost the fertility rate.

Still, the benefits of home ownership – for the individual, the psychological assurance of having a roof over one’s head; and for the state, giving citizens a stake in the nation’s progress – remain compelling and relevant.

Rather, we should ask to what extent housing will remain an effective vehicle for growing wealth as population growth slows and leases run out on flats built in earlier decades, and explore whether support can be channelled through other asset types.