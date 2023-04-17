‘Have the courage to change where change is needed’: DPM Wong outlines 5 key shifts for S’pore

SINGAPORE - Broadening the definition of meritocracy, introducing targeted re-employment support and reducing the cost of SkillsFuture courses are among the moves the Government will take to shape Singapore’s future amid an uncertain and dangerous external environment.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday that months of engagement with Singaporeans have shown that the next stage of nation-building will need a new definition of success and new approaches towards skills, social support and caring of seniors.

It will also involve a renewed commitment to one another - less focus on “I” and “me” and more about “us” and “we” - he said in Parliament on the first day of the debate on the President’s Address.

These five key shifts will be important parts of the new social compact, which the nationwide engagement exercise Forward Singapore had been trying to establish, he said.

They are meant to ensure that the broad middle of society and their children will see continued improvements in their lives, and that gaps are closed for the more disadvantaged groups, he added.

On skills, Mr Wong noted that as the journey to acquire them begins early in life, the Government will be scaling up the KidStart programme nationwide to reach out to more lower-income families. It will also study how to improve the pre-school participation rate for children from lower-income families, in particular those with children aged three to four.

“But there is a deeper challenge in our education system: our concept of meritocracy remains too narrow. Many feel caught in a rat race from a young age – under pressure to get the best grades, get into what they perceive to be the best schools, so they can get the best university places,” he said.

“Many parents, too, are anxious about their children’s future. Some go to great lengths to maximise their children’s chances to get into brand-name schools, even pre-schools.”

Mr Wong also called for society to be serious about the refresh in mindsets about schools and grades.

On the Government’s part, it has made significant moves and “slayed some sacred cows”, such as the old system of calculating Primary School Leaving Examination scores through a T-score that is relative to other pupils, he noted.

“We must be the change we want to see in our society. Every Singaporean must want to give themselves – and their children – more breathing space to discover and develop their diverse talents, and to maximise their potential,” he said.

There needs to be a key mindset shift to recognise that formal education early in life is not the endpoint of Singapore’s concept of meritocracy, said Mr Wong. Instead, continuous learning, reskilling and upskilling must be made a way of life. This will become more important with slower economic growth, rapid technological disruptions and greater job churn, he said.

The Government is hence looking to reduce the costs for SkillsFuture courses and lower the barriers to training, said Mr Wong. It will work with tripartite partners to discuss how to support workers taking time off to train, but businesses must also shift their emphasis from hiring credentials to hiring skills, he added.

On the topic of success, Mr Wong said that mindset shifts are necessary to move away from material definitions. But these shifts alone are not enough to effect societal change.

“It is not enough to say we will celebrate a variety of professions. Our economic structures, remuneration, and career prospects in various professions must also be consistent with what we value,” he said.

For example, skilled trades like electricians and plumbers can be further professionalised, so that they can be granted greater renumeration and the right value is ascribed to such forms of labour.