Just hours after he was ordered by a New York judge to pay US$454 million (S$613 million) for fraudulently inflating the value of his properties, Donald Trump held a fundraising event at his ritzy Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The biggest donors received signed Make America Great Again (Maga) caps. They also drank a 2020 vintage of Trump Meritage wine and sat on Opera chairs for a speech where Trump railed against the ruling, according to a person present.