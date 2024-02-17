Trump to pay $478m, barred from NY business for three years, fraud case judge rules

NEW YORK - Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million (S$478 million) in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Feb 16, handing the former US president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.

Justice Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Justice Engoron cancelled his prior ruling from September ordering the “dissolution” of companies that control pillars of Trump’s real estate empire, saying on Feb 16 that this was no longer necessary because he is appointing an independent monitor and compliance director to oversee Trump’s businesses.

The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney-General Letitia James accused Trump and his family businesses of overstating his net worth by as much US$3.6 billion a year over a decade to fool bankers into giving him better loan terms.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the case a political vendetta by Ms James, an elected Democrat. Trump is expected to appeal the Feb 16 ruling by Justice Engoron.

The civil fraud case could deal a major blow to Trump’s real estate empire as the businessman turned politician leads the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 US election.

Justice Engoron had previously ruled in September that Trump had engaged in fraud and ordered his business empire be partially dissolved.

The Feb 16 ruling came after a contentious three-month trial in Manhattan.

During defiant and meandering testimony in November, Trump conceded that some of his property values were inaccurate but insisted banks were obligated to do their own due diligence.

He used his occasional court appearances as impromptu campaign stops, delivering incendiary remarks to reporters and insisting his enemies are using the courts to prevent him from retaking the White House.