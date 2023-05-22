How ‘decoupling’ from China became ‘de-risking’

De-risking may feel more diplomatic than decoupling but requires tough, in-the-weeds decisions and solutions.

Damien Cave

"De-risking" is meant to sound more moderate, more surgical, but it also has a vexing history in financial policy, notes the author. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
56 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If diplomats were on TikTok, “de-risk” would be trending. The word has suddenly become popular among officials trying to loosen China’s grip on global supply chains but not cut ties entirely, with the joint communique from this weekend’s Group of Seven meeting making clear that the world’s largest democratic economies will now focus on “de-risking, not decoupling”.

The former is meant to sound more moderate, more surgical. It reflects an evolution in the discussion over how to deal with a rising, assertive China.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top