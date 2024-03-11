Sun will set on taxi trade unless drastic changes are made

An uneven playing field has led to private-hire cars outnumbering taxis four to one within a decade.

Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
From being the most popular way to get a cab, street-hail rides dived to 23 per cent in 2020, and then to just 12 per cent in 2023.  PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the early-1990s, Singapore had about 13,000-plus taxis (similar to today), each of which clocked more than 150,000km – or nearly four times round the globe – a year. That was the time when street-hailing was the predominant way of getting a taxi. Even though commuter grouses existed, the relatively small number of cabs were largely able to cater to all the point-to-point transportation needs of around 3.3 million people, with a ratio of four taxis per 1,000 population.

Over time, the taxi population grew, reaching a record of nearly 29,000 in 2014. By then, Singapore had the highest taxi per capita in the world, with 5.3 cabs per 1,000 residents. In comparison, Hong Kong has 2.4 cabs per 1,000 people.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top