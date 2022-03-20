Celebrating a diverse cultural tapestry

For a long time, ethnic identities were clumped under the broad categories of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Others. In recent years, however, that last category has emerged as a vibrant cluster of communities with distinct identities. The rich diversity of Singapore's smaller communities has been underscored in the past week. The Singapore Sindhi Association (SSA) celebrated its 100th anniversary while the Parsi community opened a museum at the Zoroastrian House in Rochor. The SSA is the oldest Sindhi organisation outside India, while the first Parsi in recorded history arrived here 200 years ago.

These are not the only ethnic communities to showcase their heritage in recent years. The Jewish community opened a museum at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street last December. It is Asia's second-largest and South-east Asia's oldest synagogue. There is also an Armenian Heritage Centre, the first of its kind in Asia, located at the Armenian Church in Hill Street.