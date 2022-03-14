First Parsi and Zoroastrian museum opens in Rochor

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans now have a chance to learn more about the Parsi community, numbering about 350 here, with the opening of a museum on Monday (March 14).

Based in Zoroastrian House in Desker Road in Rochor, it is a showcase of the Parsis' history, traditions and Zoroastrianism, one of 10 recognised religions here.

The two-floor permanent exhibition, titled The Joyous Flame, tells its story mostly through illustrated panels. There are some objects that the Parsis use in their everyday life - a silver fish decorative object used to store sugar, and apparel worn during the Navjote ceremony, an initiation one for children aged between seven and nine, are highlights.

Originating from ancient Persia, the Parsis fled to western India in the seventh century to avoid religious persecution. They trace their history in Singapore back to Mr Muncherjee, a convict who was the first Parsi in recorded history to arrive here 200 years ago.

"We have never had this (museum) before, but as our numbers grew in the last few decades, the need was increasingly felt," said Parsi Zoroastrian Association of South East Asia (PZAS) president Homiyar Vasania.

"We also felt this was important for our own community members to know more about their history and culture. We consider ourselves an important intangible culture heritage in Singapore, and hope this museum is an important window to look into and understand us."

Since the first Parsis arrived, the community has become a wealthy and influential segment of society despite their small number, integrating well and drawing inspiration from Hinduism, Islam and Chinese culture in their practices.

They are well known for their philanthropy and business activities. Among the most notable Parsis in Singapore are entrepreneur Navroji Mistri, who donated $1 million to build Singapore General Hospital's children wing in 1952, and the Cursetjees.

The latter were the original partners of John Little, who set up the now defunct but well-known department store of the same name here.

Mr Homiyar said many schools, museums, organisations and researchers have approached PZAS, headquartered here, to learn more about the Parsis and their traditions in recent years, and work began on the museum a few months before Covid-19 started.

The community faces a continued struggle to maintain a "critical mass" in numbers, he added.

For instance, it has no full-time priest for religious activities and there is no Zoroastrian fire temple in Singapore, unlike in India where flames - representing Ahura Mazda, their supreme deity - are kept burning 24/7.

Zoroastrianism is the world's oldest monotheistic religion, and was among the first historically to preach concepts like heaven, hell, angels and demons.

Its prophet and founder, Zarathustra, began teaching Zoroastrian tenets some time between the 18th and 16th century BC, and has become a widely studied figure for students of religion, history and philosophy.

Perhaps Zoroastrians' most well-known practice is the Tower of Silence, where their human dead is placed in an open circular, raised structure and exposed to the elements and carrion birds in a process of decay that they believe avoids contaminating the soil.