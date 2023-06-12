Singapore banks on AI with guard rails

The key priorities of nations in the age of the digital economy include the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security and connectivity. Touching on this crucial issue last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong drew attention to the transformative role that AI could play in the economic evolution of Singapore, which has never been shy to embrace the accelerative role of technology in its journey from penury to success. But the stakes are higher today. While AI could shake up the digital economy, it also possesses biases that could compromise its decision-making, with serious implications for societies. Ensuring the ethics of AI usage, therefore, is crucial to its future, as beneficial technology acts as a force multiplier in social and economic relations.

Explaining AI’s importance, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo has compared it to electricity. Electricity by itself brings humans little benefit, but when it is used to power appliances and equipment, people gain so much more by way of convenience, productivity and capabilities, she said recently. Likewise, AI – which is the power of human-like intelligence and potentially a very high form of it, at far reduced cost – benefits Singapore, which depends on human capital, Mrs Teo added. Just as the improper use of appliances and equipment can cause electrocution, the inappropriate use of AI can do great harm. Hence the need to harness it within guard rails necessary for its safe design and responsible use.

Clearly, the Government views AI as a net technological contributor to the public good, with the risks that it poses needing to be minimised. Singapore is striving to do so by developing frameworks to promote accountability and trust. It published a Model AI Governance Framework in 2019, which was, and remains, the first of its kind in Asia. In 2022, the country introduced AI Verify, a governance testing framework and toolkit. Now, vanguard actors in AI have allied themselves with the authorities here to tackle issues such as bias and copyright. The Singapore-based AI Verify Foundation, which consists of at least 60 global industry players, will discuss AI standards and best practices, and create a neutral platform for collaboration on governing AI.

International collaboration is crucial so that Singapore benefits from the latest in AI thinking but remains alert to the constant need to control the potential for abuse. Of particular concern is generative AI, the foundation on which other apps are built. Machines that appear to have a mind of their own present an affront to human consciousness. The answer lies not in trying to ban the presence of such machines, which is difficult, if not impossible, but in ensuring that AI is developed and used responsibly. That effort lies within the realm of human capability.