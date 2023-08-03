Displaying national pride with respect

The decision to relax rules governing the use of the national flag, along with the introduction of stronger safeguards to protect national symbols from misuse, is an attempt to both encourage displays of national pride in the flag and to ensure that national symbols are treated with respect. Singaporeans and businesses will now enjoy greater leeway in displaying their pride in the nation creatively. Simultaneously, there is more clarity on what is allowed and what is not allowed, with the coming into effect on Tuesday of the National Symbols Act and its Regulations, which replace the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act and Rules.

The national flag is Singapore’s most visible emblem of statehood and a symbol of its national unity and resilience. The Government has continually educated members of the public on the proper display of the flag. The fundamental need for that substantive decorum remains unchanged. What has changed is the formal way in which decorum is observed. Now, among other changes, as long as it is done respectfully, Singaporeans and businesses will not need to seek approval in instances such as: using the national flag or its image for commercial or decorative use during the National Day period from July 1 to Sept 30; and applying the national flag or its image on attire for non-commercial purposes all year round. Along with the flag, the new Act provides a framework within which to promote the appropriate use of other national and presidential symbols, while allowing for more scope for Singaporeans to use some of these symbols to express national pride and solidarity.