Rules on use of national symbols to ease on Aug 1, stronger safeguards in place

SINGAPORE - When the National Symbols Act and its regulations take effect on Aug 1, rules governing the use of the national flag in particular will be eased, and stronger safeguards put in place to protect against the misuse of national symbols, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Monday.

To encourage the use of the flag to showcase national pride, Singaporeans and businesses will not need to seek approval from the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth in two instances, as long as the flag or its image is used respectfully:

Using the National Flag or its image for commercial or decorative use during the National Day period from July 1 to Sept 30; Applying the National Flag or its image on attire for non-commercial purposes all year round.

In another key change, the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth may also allow the national flag to be displayed outside the National Day period, without a flagpole and illumination at night, for a gazetted time.

For example, in the event of a national celebration of a sporting achievement, the Minister can declare a period for the display of the flag from homes, without amending the legislation.

In its statement released on Monday, MCCY said: “This change is in response to calls from Singaporeans to fly the National Flag from their homes on occasions of national significance beyond National Day, as an expression of national pride and solidarity.”

Besides rules on how the national flag is used, the Act provides a framework to promote appropriate use of other national and presidential symbols, while allowing for more leeway for Singaporeans to use some of these symbols to express national pride and solidarity.

Besides the national flag, the other national symbols are the national anthem, the national pledge, the state crest, the lion head symbol, the national flower and the public seal.

The presidential crest, presidential standard and presidential seal have also been formally recognised as presidential symbols under the new Act, which was passed by Parliament in Sept 2022.

The new Act will replace the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (Safna) Act and Rules.

These legislative changes were informed by a series of public engagements that sought public views on the governance and use of the national symbols.

The Act also now has stronger safeguards in place, through updated regulations, to protect against the misuse of national symbols and presidential symbols, given that there are now more modern uses for them.

As digital copies of the national symbols can be made, the new regulations cover how these versions – and other types or reproductions – can and should be used respectfully.

For example, the production and display of flags with modified or distorted design of the national flag is prohibited, while distortion or modification of the design of the state crest and presidential crest will not be allowed.