China’s property woes likely to persist

The recent bankruptcy filing in New York by China’s property giant Evergrande, coming close on the heels of a default on bond interest payments by the country’s biggest developer, Country Garden, are significant developments in the brewing crisis in China’s real estate industry. The distress is widespread, with several mid-sized developers also facing mounting losses. In fact, the strain on the real estate sector – which accounts for 25-30 per cent of China’s gross domestic product and has been a major driver of its growth – is arguably the biggest uncertainty facing the economy. Official data show that investment in the sector fell 8.5 per cent during January to July compared with a year ago, and both prices and sales tumbled.

There are no easy policy options to arrest the sector’s decline. So far, the government has relaxed restrictions on property buyers, the People’s Bank of China has eased monetary policy and commercial banks have cut deposit rates to encourage spending rather than saving. But with surveys indicating that consumers expect property prices to decline further, they are holding back on their purchases. Given that the majority of household wealth is held in the form of property, consumers are also increasing their precautionary savings. Moreover, in the face of deflation – which raises borrowing costs in real terms – they are more incentivised to pay down debt than borrow more or spend, which makes cuts in mortgage rates less effective and undermines hopes of the consumption-led recovery that China’s policymakers want to see.

With monetary policy of limited use, many economists have called for a big-bang fiscal stimulus to kick-start the economy, which the government has so far resisted. Part of the problem lies in the fact that local governments, which would be responsible for stimulus measures at the local level, are cash-strapped because they get their revenue mainly from land sales, which have collapsed. Beijing has the fiscal space to mount a stimulus but needs time to examine the finances of local authorities through which the stimulus would be routed – which it is doing. So, a stimulus may yet come, although it is unlikely to be as large as after the global financial crisis of 2008, when China’s debt levels were much lower than they are today.

For all its woes, China’s property market – unlike Japan’s in the 1990s or in the US after 2008 – is unlikely to crash. Large downpayments by China’s homeowners would minimise forced sales. Nor would China’s government allow a property crash – it would likely continue to provide targeted support to enable the completion of unfinished properties and prevent distressed sales by developers, which would slowly help bring confidence back. But that is still some distance away.