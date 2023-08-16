The Straits Times says

Bright future for creative industries

Updated
Published
1 min ago
High demand and limited supply for specific occupations here, amid continued economic growth, have contributed to a labour market which has thrown up a few surprises in a survey. Creative advertising professionals, visual merchandisers, client account service executives, librarians and chemical engineering technicians accounted for the top five jobs with highest gross median wage growth in 2022, compared with 2021.

This is so according to the results of the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) annual occupational wage survey released recently. The Straits Times has used data from this and other MOM surveys, as well as exclusive data on job demand in various sectors provided by the ministry to ST, to create the 2023 ST Salary Guide released on Monday. While year-on-year wage changes are prone to fluctuation, the wage growth among creative advertising professionals augurs well for a knowledge economy that is driven by creativity, along with other skills. In one assessment, it is becoming harder to gauge the requirements and interests of clients and audiences. Consequently, innovative thinkers who drive branding and advertising narrative have become prized assets. Professionals in the field are rewarded for their ability to enable companies to quickly tailor advertising strategies to the needs of changing social media platforms. Communication in whichever form, including advertising, has to be a digital enterprise, and the need for technological literacy comes with the profession.

