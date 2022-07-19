The Straits Times says

Biden stays engaged in Middle East

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The most circulated visual from Mr Joe Biden's tour of the Middle East, his first as president of the United States, was the fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - a climbdown by candidate Biden, who vowed during the 2020 presidential campaign to make the oil-rich state an international "pariah" following the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The fist-bump moment overshadowed the remarkable fact that it was the first time a US president flew directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia. It has taken Mr Biden nearly 18 months to get to the Middle East, with trips to Europe and East Asia getting priority.

Clearly, Mr Biden proceeded with the trip in an act of realpolitik and to signal a reset in relations. The Saudis are way too critical a regional player to be ignored.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top