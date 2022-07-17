Biden left awaiting benefits after fist bump in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - In the balmy backyard of the Israeli president's residence this week, President Joe Biden was reminded of "a great enthusiasm" for the Jewish state when he first came as a US senator 50 years ago.

The next day, at his first meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, no one would believe Mr Biden was enthusiastic.

The awkward encounter - embodied by a grudging fist-bump with a leader he had hoped to marginalise after the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi - underscored his calculus as a president desperate to bring home relief from high gasoline prices.

For the crown prince, the meeting delivered the stamp of US legitimacy.

His officials worked to seize the opportunity to dispense with blame for Khashoggi's murder and convey the notion that Saudi Arabia holds the key to lower fuel prices.

Mr Biden and the crown prince pushed through a tightly choreographed summit designed to repair ties while avoiding the suggestion Mr Biden was too chummy or obsequious.

The goal was clear: The US was turning the page and avoiding anything that would endanger more oil production.

It was a gamble by Mr Biden, who returns to Washington in precarious political standing.

His legislative agenda is mired down by his own party, with midterm elections just months away and allies increasingly frustrated that his White House hasn't achieved many of its aims.

The Saudi wager prompted howls of hypocrisy from activists and allies at home and in the Gulf states whom Mr Biden needs to address energy shortages.

The payoff may be months away - if it comes at all.

Mr Biden departed Saudi Arabia on Saturday without a firm commitment for a production hike that could ease pain at the pump, saying only that based on his conversations he expects "further steps in the coming weeks."

That suggests an announcement may be delayed until OPEC's August meeting, that increases won't be calibrated until early fall and any drop in US gasoline prices will fall close to the November elections.

Even then, it's unclear if Gulf countries plan to boost production, a potentially crucial distinction given the looming end of US strategic-reserve sales and coming European sanctions on Russian energy.

Highlighting the limits of the president's control, crude prices have declined about 17 per cent since Mr Biden announced his Saudi visit in June, as recession fears overtook supply concerns.