The Straits Times says

Balancing nature and development

Updated
56 sec ago
Published
54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

According to a recent report, the construction of a traffic interchange, which will connect residents of the upcoming Tengah town to the Kranji Expressway, is likely to have an irreversible impact on forest patches of high conservation value that cannot be mitigated. Clearance of about 22ha of forested land and vegetation to make room for the vehicular interchange is also expected to be detrimental to 13 ecologically important plant species, and reduce the natural habitat for rare fauna. These adverse findings of an environmental impact assessment (EIA), commissioned by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), draw attention to the need to balance conservation and development in Singapore’s economic trajectory.

That is not easy, as the present case demonstrates. However, a solution has to be sought. In this case, it consists of mimimising the impact of invasive development by replanting about 3 per cent of a forest corridor cleared for the flyover once works are completed, and building a culvert to facilitate the movement of wildlife. However, some conservationists focus on the report’s limited scope and hence its inability to account for the impact of all construction projects in Tengah forest and surrounding green spaces. Whether the planned measures are sufficient to shield wildlife from development, therefore, remains a question. The LTA, on its part, is committed to undertaking necessary mitigation measures and working with environmental consultants. Singaporeans who care for the natural habitat will watch the outcome of those deliberations carefully.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top