Ecological impact from Tengah-KJE flyover project can be brought to acceptable levels: LTA

SINGAPORE - The construction of a traffic interchange, which will connect residents of the upcoming Tengah town to the Kranji Expressway (KJE), will likely have an irreversible impact on forest patches of high conservation value that cannot be mitigated, a recent report has found.

Clearance of about 22ha of forested land and vegetation to make room for the vehicular interchange is also expected to be detrimental to the national populations of 13 ecologically important plant species, and reduce the natural habitat for rare fauna like the harlequin butterfly and blue-eared kingfisher.

These were among the findings of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) commissioned by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) that was published on its website on April 28. The public had until last Friday to give feedback.

In 2020, the project drew flak for encroaching on a roughly 60ha forest corridor, which was meant to be retained for safe passage of wildlife between western catchment forests and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

The Housing Board previously set aside the 5km-long forest corridor within the upcoming Tengah town – about the size of Bishan at 700ha – for ecological connectivity.

LTA said nature groups have been engaged over the past year to review the anticipated impact of the flyover project and mitigating measures proposed by engineering firm CH2M Hill Singapore, which conducted the EIA.

The overall assessment was that the measures can bring these environmental impacts to “acceptable levels”, it added.

These measures include building a culvert – a structure that allows water to flow underneath a road from one side to the other – and temporary wildlife crossings to direct animals away from the construction area.

About 3 per cent of the forest corridor, or 1.8ha, cleared for the flyover will be replanted once works are completed, LTA said in response to queries.

When completed in end-2027, the Tengah vehicular interchange will consist of elevated roads leading to the KJE and a new dual three-lane arterial road leading to Tengah new town called Forest Drive.

Construction work is scheduled to start at the end of 2023.

The EIA had found that even with mitigating measures, a larger swathe of forest surrounding the project is likely to be negatively impacted by construction.

The report flagged the potential for accidental injury or death caused to wildlife by heavy machinery and vehicles used during construction, as well as the loss of ecological connectivity for animals like the critically endangered Sunda pangolin, which Singapore is a potential stronghold for.

Both direct and indirect major negative impacts are expected for 18.3ha of abandoned-land forest, which has a high abundance of plant and animal species that are of conservation significance, the report said.

The leopard cat and harlequin butterfly, which are both critically endangered here, and the nationally endangered smooth otter were among the fauna recorded in the affected abandoned-land forest habitat, half of which will be felled for the flyover.