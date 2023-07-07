Singapore is well placed to play a bigger role in global health

Singapore has benefited from decades of strategic leadership and sound governance. An area where this is most apparent is the health system and the attainments in the overall health of its people. National policies have seen Singapore declared free from a number of infectious diseases, including malaria and polio. The mortality of mothers and children in the Republic is one of the lowest in the world, while the life expectancy of residents is among the highest.

All of these, and more, have been achieved with an enviably modest public healthcare budget in relation to gross domestic product, and Healthier SG reforms promise to do even more to improve the health and well-being of the people.