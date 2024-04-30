Seizing Russia’s money to aid Ukraine is a dangerous move

Where there is a will, there is a way. At least that seems to be the view of the US Congress, which has decided to give President Joe Biden legal powers to confiscate outright any cash, shares and other assets belonging to Russia currently held on American soil.
US lawmakers justify the move with references to natural justice. At the end of this week, the world will mark 800 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a grim milestone of death and destruction on a scale unprecedented in Europe since World War II.
The idea is simple: Any assets the Russian state has outside the country should be seized and given to the Ukrainians to be used in the country’s eventual reconstruction. Hence, the US Congress’ name for its law bears the imposing title of the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act.
However, although couched in appeals to moral principles, the idea of seizing the assets of a sovereign nation is not merely deeply counterproductive but also highly dangerous to global financial stability and legal order.
If Washington and its Western allies insist on such seizures, the adverse ripple effects will hit every major financial centre around the world.
And far from indicating a new, tougher Western stance towards Moscow, plans to seize Russian financial assets merely betray a growing sense of frustration in the American and European capitals with a war that seems set to go on for years and devour ever-larger amounts of Western resources.
Economic warfare
As far back as 2021, when US intelligence services first picked up signs of Russian preparations for a military invasion of Ukraine, it became clear that economic warfare was the West’s weapon of choice.
Preparations to impose what US officials referred to as “severe” economic sanctions on Russia were compiled months before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
They started with plans to freeze the assets of the so-called oligarchs – the handful of billionaires who control Russia’s raw materials and industry and are close to President Putin – because of the assumption that if they were hit in their own pockets and were no longer able to visit their sumptuous holiday villas in the West or buy jewellery for their mistresses, the oligarchs may part company with Mr Putin and exert pressure on the Russian leader to abandon his war in Ukraine.
Yet behind the scenes – and mainly at the instigation of the Americans – an even grander plan of economic warfare was conceived: freezing the assets that the Russian state itself held with various banks and financial institutions.
Initially, most Western governments regarded this scheme as far-fetched; seldom have countries frozen the assets of another nation unless the two were directly at war with each other. Because the proposed move was so radical, there was considerable nervousness, especially in Europe, about how such a freeze could be carried out.
What ultimately persuaded governments to go along with plans to freeze Russia’s state assets was the realisation that Mr Putin had built up his overseas reserves precisely so that he had a cushion to finance the Ukraine operation, coupled with the general confidence in the West that the dominance of the US dollar as the world’s global currency and storage of value was so great that no financial institution would be prepared to stand in Washington’s way and that, therefore, a freeze would have a good chance of working.
And so it did. As Russia’s tanks rolled into Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow was subjected to the toughest sanctions ever devised between countries that otherwise formally remain at peace and still maintain embassies in each other’s capitals. Mr Putin not only did not anticipate such actions but also initially appeared to have no idea how to compensate for his loss of access to ready cash.
It is by now an open secret that Western governments were themselves surprised by how tight and extensive their freeze on Russia’s assets turned out to be. Within weeks after the freeze came into effect, Western academics and think-tankers rushed to proclaim the dawn of a new age of financial “shock and awe”, one in which no country – not even one like Russia with massive foreign currency reserves – can defy Washington’s will with impunity.
Only that this was a figment of Western imagination. Yes, the seizure of Russia’s sovereign assets amounted to a significant departure from accepted practice. But it did little to stop the Russian war in Ukraine. The Russian currency initially wobbled, but the country’s national bank swiftly restored order. Russia lost Europe as its key market for oil and gas but gained instead markets elsewhere in the world, particularly in China and India.
In the long term, there is no doubt that the people of Russia will pay a heavy price for their leader’s Ukraine adventure. But the sanctions did nothing to stop the war; the country is earning more from its energy exports than ever before and is churning out more weapons than anyone thought possible.
So, attention is now shifting to punishing Russia by not merely keeping its sovereign wealth frozen but by seizing and repurposing it.
Advocates of the so-called Repo Act claim it is not creating a precedent in international law. Instead, the legislation refers to the “unlawful actions of the Russian Federation”, which supposedly constitute “a unique situation” that justiﬁes the US and other countries “to seize Russian state assets in their respective territories”.
Impact on international financial system
Yet, despite its supposedly narrow focus, its impact will be to tear up existing international legal practices.
Central bank assets are protected under customary international law, and any action that appears to cast doubt over that principle would have profound implications for the global financial system by undermining respect for the international rules-based order and shattering the trust that countries have when they place their investments with other nations.
If Western countries decide to confiscate the wealth of the Russian state today, why would they not confiscate investments belonging to, say, China or Saudi Arabia tomorrow? Once a legal taboo is shattered, no assets deposited in US dollars or euros would be considered safe, and no international rule would be regarded as immutable, precisely the opposite of what Western governments claim to uphold.
Furthermore, the confiscation of Russian assets will likely hurt the status of the US dollar and euro as international reserve currencies because countries will seek to diversify away from Western economic control. As a result, the effectiveness of a critical lever the West has on the international financial system will be diminished.
Some advocates of the move argue that confiscation can be justified under international law to compensate Ukraine for war damages. Mr Philip Zelikow, a former senior US diplomat now at Stanford University, cites Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait as a precedent. Iraq was forced to use its internationally frozen assets to compensate Kuwait.
In the case of the war in Ukraine, the UN General Assembly has already stated that Russia has committed a violation of international law and that Moscow should be held liable for it; so, in theory, a similar justification exists to transfer funds to Ukraine today.
But in the case of Iraq, it was the UN Security Council that ultimately decided on compensation to Kuwait, something that cannot happen in the case of Ukraine since Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, is sure to block such moves. So, what the US is now proposing to do is to substitute itself for the United Nations as both the power that determines and the power that enforces “compensation” by seizing what are the most sacrosanct kinds of assets in the global financial system.
European misgivings
And just as significantly, the Repo Act is not so much about US action but about allowing Washington to put pressure on its allies to seize Russian assets. Only 1 to 2 per cent of the estimated US$300 billion (S$408 billion) of frozen Russian state funds worldwide is located in the US. Around two-thirds are in the European Union, or more specifically, at the Euroclear central depository in Belgium.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is extremely wary about the confiscation move; in a confidential document leaked to the media earlier in 2024, it warned member states of the risk of undermining the “legal and economic foundations” on which the international role of the euro rests.
Ms Christine Lagarde, the ECB president, is now voicing her doubts publicly. “Moving from freezing the assets, to confiscating them, to disposing of them is something that needs to be looked at very carefully”, she told a US audience last week, because it may “start breaking the international legal order that you want to protect”.
Yet the Americans appear determined to persist. President Biden is expected to do nothing for the moment but has vowed to raise the matter at the G-7 summit in Italy in June.
He may well succeed in persuading the Europeans to follow. Western governments are discovering that economic sanctions against Russia cannot replace ﬁnancial, military and diplomatic support for Ukraine and that, if they are determined to uphold Ukraine’s independence against the Russian onslaught, North American and European taxpayers will have to dig even deeper in their pockets to arm and feed the Ukrainians.
The allure of a US$300 billion cache, which could be seized and sent to Ukraine, could become irresistible; the sum is more than double what the Europeans and the Americans have spent to date on helping Ukraine.
A prohibitive price
But the price that would be paid for such a move would be prohibitive. Trampling on international law and practice would spawn a raft of other political disputes. Countries would seek to move their sovereign assets away from Western jurisdictions to other global financial centres. That, in turn, would prompt Western jibes against supposed “havens” for “dirty money,” spawning a host of new divisions.
Far from promoting a transparent and predictable global financial system, a Western grab of the sovereign funds of Russia will only encourage retaliatory actions, deceptions, parallel financial structures, and the flight of capital to other classes of assets.
This is already happening. China is slowly disposing of its holdings of US Treasury bonds and buying vast quantities of gold precisely because it has drawn the appropriate lessons from what has happened to Russia’s sovereign wealth.
And Russian courts ordered the seizure of US$440 million from the accounts of the J.P. Morgan bank in Moscow, hours after Mr Biden signed legislation authorising the seizure of Russian foreign exchange reserves.
In short, the adverse effects of this misguided Western manoeuvre are already upon us. Even before the poor Ukrainians have seen a cent of Russia’s money.