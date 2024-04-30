Seizing Russia’s money to aid Ukraine is a dangerous move

Where there is a will, there is a way. At least that seems to be the view of the US Congress, which has decided to give President Joe Biden legal powers to confiscate outright any cash, shares and other assets belonging to Russia currently held on American soil.

US lawmakers justify the move with references to natural justice. At the end of this week, the world will mark 800 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a grim milestone of death and destruction on a scale unprecedented in Europe since World War II.

The idea is simple: Any assets the Russian state has outside the country should be seized and given to the Ukrainians to be used in the country’s eventual reconstruction. Hence, the US Congress’ name for its law bears the imposing title of the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act.

However, although couched in appeals to moral principles, the idea of seizing the assets of a sovereign nation is not merely deeply counterproductive but also highly dangerous to global financial stability and legal order.

If Washington and its Western allies insist on such seizures, the adverse ripple effects will hit every major financial centre around the world.

And far from indicating a new, tougher Western stance towards Moscow, plans to seize Russian financial assets merely betray a growing sense of frustration in the American and European capitals with a war that seems set to go on for years and devour ever-larger amounts of Western resources.

Economic warfare

As far back as 2021, when US intelligence services first picked up signs of Russian preparations for a military invasion of Ukraine, it became clear that economic warfare was the West’s weapon of choice.

Preparations to impose what US officials referred to as “severe” economic sanctions on Russia were compiled months before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

They started with plans to freeze the assets of the so-called oligarchs – the handful of billionaires who control Russia’s raw materials and industry and are close to President Putin – because of the assumption that if they were hit in their own pockets and were no longer able to visit their sumptuous holiday villas in the West or buy jewellery for their mistresses, the oligarchs may part company with Mr Putin and exert pressure on the Russian leader to abandon his war in Ukraine.

Yet behind the scenes – and mainly at the instigation of the Americans – an even grander plan of economic warfare was conceived: freezing the assets that the Russian state itself held with various banks and financial institutions.

Initially, most Western governments regarded this scheme as far-fetched; seldom have countries frozen the assets of another nation unless the two were directly at war with each other. Because the proposed move was so radical, there was considerable nervousness, especially in Europe, about how such a freeze could be carried out.

What ultimately persuaded governments to go along with plans to freeze Russia’s state assets was the realisation that Mr Putin had built up his overseas reserves precisely so that he had a cushion to finance the Ukraine operation, coupled with the general confidence in the West that the dominance of the US dollar as the world’s global currency and storage of value was so great that no financial institution would be prepared to stand in Washington’s way and that, therefore, a freeze would have a good chance of working.

And so it did. As Russia’s tanks rolled into Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow was subjected to the toughest sanctions ever devised between countries that otherwise formally remain at peace and still maintain embassies in each other’s capitals. Mr Putin not only did not anticipate such actions but also initially appeared to have no idea how to compensate for his loss of access to ready cash.

It is by now an open secret that Western governments were themselves surprised by how tight and extensive their freeze on Russia’s assets turned out to be. Within weeks after the freeze came into effect, Western academics and think-tankers rushed to proclaim the dawn of a new age of financial “shock and awe”, one in which no country – not even one like Russia with massive foreign currency reserves – can defy Washington’s will with impunity.

Only that this was a figment of Western imagination. Yes, the seizure of Russia’s sovereign assets amounted to a significant departure from accepted practice. But it did little to stop the Russian war in Ukraine. The Russian currency initially wobbled, but the country’s national bank swiftly restored order. Russia lost Europe as its key market for oil and gas but gained instead markets elsewhere in the world, particularly in China and India.