Robert Kennedy Jr’s third-party candidacy could hand the election to Trump

Polls give RFK Jr very little chance of winning, but he is likely to draw more votes away from Joe Biden

Edward Luce

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr introducing his running mate Nicole Shanahan in Oakland, California, on March 26. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 05:00 PM
Brace yourself, Ms Nicole Shanahan. Most Americans have not heard of the former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Having been introduced on March 26 as Mr Robert Francis Kennedy (RFK) Jr’s running mate, Ms Shanahan’s life will now be turned inside out. RFK Jr’s third-party candidacy could split the vote in key swing states. That makes him 2024’s potential Ralph Nader, the Green party candidate who in 2000 siphoned support from Democrat Al Gore. The winner was Republican George W. Bush. This time it would be Donald Trump. If there is anything damaging out there about Ms Shanahan, US President Joe Biden’s campaign will be motivated to find it.

There can be little doubt as to why Mr Kennedy picked Ms Shanahan: She is super-rich. The cost of getting a third-party candidacy onto 50 state ballots is a big barrier to entry. Ms Shanahan, who settled for an undisclosed sum in her divorce from multi-billionaire Mr Brin, is happy to spend. She contributed US$4 million (S$5.4 million) towards RFK’s Super Bowl advertisement earlier in 2024, in which he outraged his family by likening himself to his uncle, former US president John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Now she will help pay the legal bills and fund the signature collections that are needed to get their names on to the ballot. Until now, the tech lawyer and philanthropist had no political experience or national presence. “I’m confident there is no American more qualified to play this role than Nicole Shanahan,” said RFK Jr at the March 26 event.

