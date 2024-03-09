Redevelopment is necessary, but let’s rethink how we do it

Every time someone expresses sadness over any redevelopment plans, or contests them, we hear the same, well-polished statement: Singapore is a small island nation, which means balancing our country’s needs within our limited land requires difficult trade-offs.

One recent example is the Peace Centre mall, which is slated for demolition in 2024. Singaporeans familiar with the mall expressed sadness to see it go. Similarly, the recent announcement that a new indoor arena would replace the Singapore Indoor Stadium (SIS) sparked dismay over the potential loss of this iconic landmark, even though the authorities have not confirmed that the SIS would indeed be demolished.