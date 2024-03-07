Singapore Indoor Stadium to make way for new ‘best-in-class’ indoor arena

SINGAPORE - The Kallang Alive precinct is poised for an exciting addition with the construction of a new indoor arena that will replace the iconic Singapore Indoor Stadium (SIS), which has stood for over three decades.

The plan for a new facility was unveiled by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong during the parliamentary debate on the Ministry’s budget on March 7.

Noting that it will be among the “best-in-class globally”, the arena will be built adjacent to the current SIS site, said Mr Tong. This 12,000-seater indoor stadium will continue to operate until the new indoor arena is up to minimise disruption to the pipeline of events and programming, which can continue throughout the construction period of the new arena.

As planning is in the early stages, there is currently no timeline for when construction will begin and more details – including the fate of the indoor stadium – will be shared later.

Pointing out that the new arena should have at least the same capacity as the SIS and be “future-proofed”, Mr Tong added: “The hosting of high-quality international events is valuable, and also highly sought after. Our competitors are not standing still, and we, likewise, must continue to innovate and evolve if we want to continue to attract top-tier events.”

“We believe that it is now an opportune time to develop a new indoor arena that will be among the best-in-class globally. We have gone around to study some of the best arenas in the world, to learn from them.”

The Government, he added, is considering an arena that can host more sophisticated events, can flexibly accommodate different types of events and have a faster turnaround time, as well as offer greater value to spectators with more varied hospitality suites, better seating and overall experience.