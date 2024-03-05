Raising kids shouldn’t be such a struggle. How society treats parents matters

For the first time, Singapore’s resident total fertility rate fell below one. The 0.97 figure for 2023, a preliminary estimate, is approximately half of the level needed for the population to replace itself.

The decline comes despite several policy announcements in the last two years to make parenthood more attractive to Singaporean couples. These include the enhancement of the Baby Bonus cash gift by $3,000, the extension of paid paternity leave from two weeks to four weeks and the launching of tripartite guidelines to increase workers’ access to flexible work arrangements.