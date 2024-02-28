Singapore’s total fertility rate hits record low in 2023, falls below 1 for first time

SINGAPORE – The resident total fertility rate (TFR) in Singapore dropped below 1 for the first time in the Republic’s history.

Preliminary estimates indicate a resident TFR of 0.97 in 2023, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Feb 28.

The “persistently low” fertility rate comes alongside an ageing population, posing twin demographic challenges for Singapore, she said.

The TFR, which refers to the average number of babies each woman would have during her reproductive years, fell even further from 1.04 in 2022 and 1.12 in 2021.

Ms Indranee gave various reasons for this, including the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting some couples’ marriage and baby plans, and laid out the measures the Government has taken in recent years to support marriage and parenthood.

A TFR of 0.97 places Singapore among those countries with the lowest birth rates globally, with South Korea topping the list with a TFR of 0.72 in 2023.

Singapore’s fertility rate is well below the replacement rate of 2.1 – the level of fertility at which the population replaces itself from one generation to the next.

Like in many other developed countries, falling fertility rates reflect a generational change in priorities, and young people may not even see marriage or parenthood as important life goals, she said.

But it has serious implications for Singapore’s future, she said, adding that countries such as South Korea and Italy are grappling with economic slowdowns and falling wages that are compounded by their low birth rates and the resulting demographic changes.

She said: “With fewer births, we will face a shrinking workforce. It will be increasingly challenging to maintain our dynamism, attract global businesses and create opportunities for the next generation.”