As storm clouds gathered over Ukraine this month, with Russian troops massing on the other side of its border and American officials warning of an imminent Russian invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was half a world away in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Blinken's week-long trip to Australia, Fiji and Hawaii sought to drive home the US focus on the region, a point further underscored by the Indo-Pacific Strategy document released on Feb 11.