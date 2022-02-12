US to strengthen its role in Indo-Pacific region, under new broad strategy

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration promised to embed the United States more deeply in the Indo-Pacific, calling its freedom and openness of utmost importance to American interests, under a long-awaited broad strategy for the region unveiled on Friday (Feb 11).

“We recognise that American interests can only be advanced if we firmly anchor the United States in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the region itself, alongside our closest allies and partners,” said the strategy document, which comes as President Joe Biden enters his second year in office.

America’s intensifying focus on the region is partly to counter China’s “coercion and aggression” in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing “pursues a sphere of influence” there, said the 12-page document.

“Our allies and partners in the region bear much of the cost of the PRC’s harmful behaviour,” it said, citing among other issues Beijing’s economic coercion of Australia, growing pressure on Taiwan and bullying of neighbours in the East and South China Seas.

“Our collective efforts over the next decade will determine whether the PRC succeeds in transforming the rules and norms that have benefited the Indo-Pacific and the world,” said the report, which used the formal name of the People’s Republic of China.

Mr Biden is the third US president to promise a greater focus on the region, following President Barack Obama’s “Pivot to Asia” and President Donald Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy, both of which had mixed results and were criticised for lacking a broad economic strategy.

The strategy, however, did not address America’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership mega trade deal, which foreign policy watchers say puts it at a disadvantage with China deepening its trade ties with the region.

Under the Biden Indo-Pacific Strategy, Washington will launch an economic framework for the region, early this year (2022), which will "develop new approaches to trade", craft principles for digital economies and cross-border data flows, and strengthen supply chains.

The strategy also seeks to bolster regional security by strengthening US ties within and beyond the region.

It calls for deepening its treaty alliances with Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand, and strengthening partnerships with leading regional partners, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

It will invest more resources and security assistance in the region, including to build maritime capacity, and boost the US Coast Guard presence and cooperation in Southeast and South Asia and the Pacific Islands.

The US will also invest in regional groupings, including Asean and the Quad partnership it has with Australia, India and Japan.