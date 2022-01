Just days into 2022, North Korea is ratcheting up tensions with a flurry of missile tests and protesting against fresh sanctions imposed by its "enemy" - the United States.

At the same time, the regime is sending trains to China's border city of Dandong to quietly bring home medical supplies and other necessities. This is said to be the first trade exchange between the two friendly neighbours since Pyongyang shut its borders 11/2 years ago to block the Covid-19 pandemic.