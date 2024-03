Now that yusheng season is over and I’ve secured a sizeable hoard of Chinese New Year goodies, I can safely say this: Maybe we should rethink the whole tradition of festive food-gifting.

“Huat?” I can hear you all exclaim, likely with your mouth still full of half-chewed peanut cookies. But the more appropriate response is: “Why?” To which the short answer is: That unopened jar of pineapple tarts at the back of my fridge.