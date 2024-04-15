Japan-US alliance upgrade: When a spoke becomes a hub

The announcements last week of an upgrade in the US-Japan alliance and the formation of a new trilateral partnership between the US, Japan and the Philippines are a significant addition to the defence networks that have marked the region since the end of World War II. They also signal a shift from the existing pattern.

Up until now, the region’s defence networks have been dominated by the US-led formal “hub and spokes” alliances with Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand. Other countries in the region – for example, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia – were linked in less formal defence partnerships with the US. For years, countries outside the US-led formal alliances saw no point in moving into more formal arrangements with the US and its allies, given concerns that this would rile China, the rising power in the region.

Last week’s announcements represent a step change: Japan as a US ally would link up countries in South-east Asia, starting with the Philippines, as part of what Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida calls a “multi-layered defence network”. This development is a major advance towards the broader strategic goals envisioned by the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe: Japan taking on a bigger regional leadership role and the building of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Biggest Upgrade Since 1951

Arguably, the upgrade to the US-Japan alliance is the biggest since its formation in 1951.

The two militaries would be put under a joint operations command led by a US four-star general, thus enabling “seamless integration of operations and capabilities for greater interoperability and planning”. This means the alliance set-up in Japan would more closely resemble US forces in South Korea, which serve with the Korean military as part of a joint command under a “fight tonight” ready-to-deploy posture. Currently, coordination is hampered because Japanese forces have to coordinate with US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, several time zones away.

Japan would also be melded into the second pillar of Aukus, the trilateral security agreement between Australia, the UK and the US. This pillar involves the development of advanced capabilities such as cyber assets, artificial intelligence and quantum capabilities.

To give the US-Japan alliance a broader remit, Japan would also participate in US-Japan-UK trilateral exercises starting in 2025. Tokyo would also participate in an annual multi-domain exercise involving the US and South Korea. It would also acquire Tomahawk land-attack missiles to strike land targets at ranges of up to 1,600km (think China and North Korea). The statement was couched in language which would be familiar to observers of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), a grouping involving Australia, Japan, India and the US. The two allies pledged to uphold the “free and open international order based on the rule of law that has allowed so many nations to develop and prosper”.

Two things also underscore the gravity of the US-Japan alliance upgrade: putting aside convention, Mr Kishida singled out China by name, saying the two allies would “respond to challenges concerning China”. The statement also alluded to the alliance’s global footprint.

To get a sense of how far the alliance has come, one must examine where it has been. In 1997, the two allies announced that Japan could provide logistical and non-combat support for the US military in “areas surrounding Japan”. In April 2021, this was made more specific, with the two allies stressing the importance of “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

Integrating Manila into the alliance

The inclusion of the Philippines in a trilateral arrangement with Japan and the US does not augur a three-way alliance, given that Japan and the Philippines are not formal allies. But institutional linkages will grow, and serve as a deterrent to assertive Chinese actions, particularly in the South China Sea.

More importantly, the trilateral arrangement would integrate the Philippines, a key Asean member, deeper into the activities of the Quad. This is significant given that Asean countries have long fretted that the Quad would undermine the grouping’s centrality and provoke Beijing, which sees the Quad as a multilateral coalition of resistance against it.