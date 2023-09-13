Singapore among 7 countries which took part in military exercise co-hosted by Indonesia, US

SINGAPORE – A total of 214 soldiers from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) took part in a multilateral exercise involving assets and soldiers from seven participating countries, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Wednesday.

Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 was held in Asembagus, Indonesia, from Aug 27 to Sept 13. It was co-hosted by the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom).

The other countries involved in this year’s exercise were Australia, France, Japan and Britain.

This is the second year the SAF has taken part in the exercise.

SAF director of joint operations Brigadier-General Goh Pei Ming said: “Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 is a valuable opportunity to train alongside the TNI, Indopacom, and participating militaries in a large-scale multilateral, multi-service exercise.

“The joint exercises and exchanges enhance mutual understanding and cooperation, and strengthen the friendship amongst the participating armed forces.”

Both the Singapore Army and the Republic of Singapore Navy took part in the exercise with troops and assets.

The army participated in a staff planning exercise that culminated in a combined arms live-firing exercise with the Australian Army, Indopacom and TNI, said Mindef.

The navy’s Endurance-class landing ship tank RSS Endeavour and a Victory-class missile corvette RSS Vigour took part in a series of manoeuvre, air defence, and gunnery firing exercises in the waters off Surabaya, together with six ships from the Indonesian Navy and the US Navy.