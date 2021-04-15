In post-Merkel Germany, Greens could take the top job

The Green movement in Germany started off as a party of protest - it was anti-nuclear, anti-establishment and anti-bourgeois. Its members' beliefs ranged from Marxism to feminism, but all despised the old post-war political class. Now, 40 years on, the same party has moved from the fringes to Germany's centre of power.

The big question before the Greens now is which of their two co-leaders, Ms Annalena Baerbock or Mr Robert Habeck, would get a shot at being chancellor of Germany. A decision will be announced next Monday.