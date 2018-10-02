Markus Ziener is The Straits Times' Global Affairs Correspondent based in Berlin, Germany. He is also a professor at HMKW, a Media University in Berlin. From 2006 to 2012 he was Washington Bureau Chief of Handelsblatt, Germany's largest business daily. Prior to that he worked as a field reporter, covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has also served as correspondent in Moscow and Eastern Europe. From 1999 and 2001 he was Foreign Editor with the Financial Times Deutschland. Markus Ziener holds a doctorate in politics from Humboldt University Berlin.