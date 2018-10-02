Markus Ziener

Markus Ziener is The Straits Times' Global Affairs Correspondent based in Berlin, Germany. He is also a professor at HMKW, a Media University in Berlin. From 2006 to 2012 he was Washington Bureau Chief of Handelsblatt, Germany's largest business daily. Prior to that he worked as a field reporter, covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has also served as correspondent in Moscow and Eastern Europe. From 1999 and 2001 he was Foreign Editor with the Financial Times Deutschland. Markus Ziener holds a doctorate in politics from Humboldt University Berlin.

Erdogan set to play nice as he goes to Germany

Sep 27, 2018, 5:00 am

With Brexit imminent, tensions in Europe over the unknown are rising

Sep 19, 2018, 5:00 am
Members of the right-wing populist Pro-Chemnitz movement marching through the streets of Chemnitz last week. Displaying aggression against foreigners was an excuse for many in the former communist East to let off steam piled up over years, says the w

No more wall but divisions remain in Germany

Sep 12, 2018, 5:00 am
Right-wing protesters face to face with police in Chemnitz on Saturday. The writer notes that expressing right-wing views seems to be socially acceptable again, following the entry of the far right AfD party in the Bundestag.

The bitter truth behind unrest in eastern Germany

Sep 3, 2018, 5:00 am
German recruits waiting for instructions during a military drill. Germany spends 1.2 per cent of its GDP on its armed forces and its military barely reaches 180,000 troops.

Germany mulls over bringing back NS

Aug 29, 2018, 5:00 am
Ms Sahra Wagenknecht wants to set up something new to challenge Dr Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats. Activists, including one wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron, protesting at talks between the Christian Democrats and

Germany's left seeks to reinvent itself

Aug 23, 2018, 5:00 am