Hong Kong - chance for new politics of moderation?

While some are alarmed by the requirement for ‘patriotic’ office holders as part of sweeping electoral changes, others point to Beijing wanting competency to fix socio-economic issues

Global Affairs Correspondent
Experts say that for those who want Hong Kong to be just the way it was in early 2019, the changes spell the demise of “one country, two systems”, but those not condemning the changes would see Hong Kongers governing themselves as patriots doing their best to follow the “two systems” as they define it.PHOTO: AFP
  Published
    1 hour ago
China's top lawmaking body on Tuesday unanimously endorsed sweeping electoral reforms in Hong Kong. These involve expanding the committee that picks the city's leader, as well as setting up a vetting committee that will decide whether potential office holders are sufficiently "patriotic".

Do these changes that Beijing is making to Hong Kong's electoral system sound the death knell of the "one country, two systems" formula under which the Chinese city is governed by Hong Kongers themselves with a high degree of autonomy?

Topics: 