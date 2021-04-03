Hong Kong - chance for new politics of moderation?

China's top lawmaking body on Tuesday unanimously endorsed sweeping electoral reforms in Hong Kong. These involve expanding the committee that picks the city's leader, as well as setting up a vetting committee that will decide whether potential office holders are sufficiently "patriotic".

Do these changes that Beijing is making to Hong Kong's electoral system sound the death knell of the "one country, two systems" formula under which the Chinese city is governed by Hong Kongers themselves with a high degree of autonomy?