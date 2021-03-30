China's top lawmaking body approves Hong Kong electoral revamp

BEIJING - China's top lawmaking body on Tuesday (March 30) unanimously endorsed sweeping electoral reforms in Hong Kong, a member of the committee said.

"The meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress has just ended, and the amendments to Annexes 1 and 2 of the Basic Law were passed unanimously to warm applause," the city's sole representative Tam Yiu Chung told The Straits Times in a text message, referring to Hong Kong's mini Constitution.

Beijing has not released details of the amendments but according to earlier proposed changes, these would mean expanding the committee that picks the city's leader, as well as setting up a vetting committee that will decide whether potential office-holders are sufficiently "patriotic".

According to the official Xinhua news agency, Chinese president Xi Jinping has signed off on the amendments, voted for by 167 members of the NPC Standing Committee.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to speak about the new rules later on Tuesday afternoon.

These changes will now be promulgated in Hong Kong - which means the rules have to be adopted immediately, bypassing the local legislature.

Under the changes, a new body vetting whether potential political candidates are “sufficiently patriotic” would be set up, the Election Commission responsible for picking Hong Kong’s leader retooled and expanded, and the city’s legislature expanded.

Local media have reported that the committee will have fewer than 10 people, with its members picked by Beijing’s National Security Office in Hong Kong as well as the Committee for Safeguarding National Security chaired by the territory’s chief executive.

Officials insist this is to prevent “foreign interference” in the city’s politics, which Beijing claims has been infiltrated by foreign forces who aim to sow chaos in the territory and by extension, China.

Since the handover in 1997, the former British colony has had a somewhat unique way of picking its political officeholders:

The Chief Executive, the city’s leader, is picked by a committee of 1,200 mostly pro-Beijing individuals. That committee will now be expanded to 1,500.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council, the lawmaking body, is split between geographical constituencies and functional constituencies, which means only half of the legislature’s 70 members are chosen through direct elections. It will now be increased to 90 members, and all potential candidates will have to be screened before they can even contest in elections.

In recent years, young pro-democracy activists - the likes of Nathan Law and Agnes Chow - have been voted into office by a public increasingly vocal about what they see as the government’s incompetence in dealing with bread and butter issues.



This was compounded by a fear that Beijing was encroaching on the city’s relative freedom, which in 2019 resulted in historic and at times violent protests that crippled the territory and infuriated Beijing.

The electoral revamp is the latest in a series of moves in response to those protests.

Last year, a sweeping national security law was implemented in a similar fashion, dealing a body blow to the city's hopes for democracy.

The United States, Britain, Japan and the European Union have all condemned China's moves, with the Biden administration this month tightening sanctions imposed last year by then President Donald Trump against key officials.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called the recent overhaul of the city's electoral system a "direct attack" on the autonomy China promised to Hong Kong, while British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the "radical changes" constitute another breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for the city's return to Chinese rule in 1997.