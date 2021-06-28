Power Play

High stakes for US, China as post-Duterte chess moves get under way

The Philippines 2022 elections offer Washington and Beijing an opportunity for a reset that will fit into their agenda for the region.

Philippines Correspondent
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (pictured) still holds the cards, with his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio favoured to win if the elections slated for May 9 next year were held today.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

The United States and China are quietly playing the board, as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte winds down his tumultuous six-year reign, and political houses here begin moving pieces to get a shot at his throne.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 