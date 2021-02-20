Public feedback

Still waiting for carpark review after two years

  • Published
    1 hour ago

In September 2018, I gave feedback to a Housing Board branch regarding the non-provision of free Sunday parking at an HDB carpark in Serangoon North Avenue 1, seeing as all the other carparks in the same road do provide it.

Though HDB acknowledged my feedback and has assured me that it would conduct a review each time I asked for the outcome, I have yet to be informed of any review being conducted.

I brought up this long delay in response a few months ago to the Public Service Division, but the situation has not changed.

Roland Chan Boon Kiong

