Letter of the week: Wrestling with Gaza issue can help students develop multiple perspectives

As an educator, I empathise with my fellow teachers who were scrutinised for how they conducted classes on the Israel-Hamas war (Some see the need, some feel unprepared: S’pore teachers navigate Gaza war in classrooms, March 4). As a parent, I stand with other parents who feel concerned and worried about what our children may or may not learn about this thorny issue.

It is never easy when we have to navigate controversial matters, especially one where lives are at stake, and faith and religion are in the mix.