Letter of the week: Caregiving is different for those with fewer means

It is heartening to know that more emphasis is given to understanding mental health issues (Parents take on caregiver role after son develops mental health issues, Nov 9). But it was also frustrating for me to read the article.

The caregivers mentioned seem to be fairly well-to-do, and can afford private healthcare for their child.

I am a single mother caring for three children below 16 who all have mental health issues at the moment. Two have been diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with mood disorders, and the other is now having depression.

Sadly, I do not have the means to afford private healthcare for them and we have been referred to the Child Guidance Clinic at the Institute of Mental Health for the past year.

I find the support from public healthcare limited and there is not much collaboration between the psychiatrist or psychologist and schools and parents.

The waiting time is long and the session is short. I feel that I still need more answers and help after a session, and often leave frustrated.

If the long wait time is because IMH is short-staffed, more can be done to bring in more public healthcare staff.

I have also attended the caregivers-to-caregivers programme for persons caring for those with mental health issues mentioned in the article but again, at the end of the day, I need physical assistance, not just empathy from support groups.

I have written to the authorities for better support in the public healthcare system, especially for mental health issues. There are many more like me who need more help in this area. Right now, it is just draining to anyone looking for help.

Lok Pei Ping