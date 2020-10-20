Lessons on law on Law Society website

We thank Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng for his feedback (Educate public on boundaries of law enforcement, Oct 14).

Among other things, Dr Lee suggested that the Law Society conduct public education to "enlighten ordinary folk about the basic differences in civil and criminal law enforcement arising from such cases".

As part of public education, the Law Society will be publishing this quarter, within the Legal Fact Check section of our website, a primer elucidating the distinction between filing a police report and lodging a Magistrate's Complaint in the State Courts.

In that write-up, we will outline available avenues for recourse in cases of harassment (including civil remedies such as protection orders).

Gregory Vijayendran

President

The Law Society of Singapore