Forum: Void deck libraries a good way to revive reading habit

I applaud the efforts of Ms Wong Kae Chee, Ms Nur’Ain Chuni and others like them who have set up mini libraries at HDB void decks (Head for void decks to pick up a book or make friends, Jan 30).

The habit of reading print books seems to be less common, if what I observe on public transport is anything to go by.

Any time I’m in an MRT train, I can safely say that about seven out of 10 passengers would be engaged on their mobile phones.

Granted, some people do read books or articles on their devices. However, from the occasional glances at the screens around me, most commuters are reading or typing messages, or enjoying videos, movies or games.

Even toddlers in prams and young children are sometimes given mobile devices to engage them while on trains, instead of picture books which I think are a better option. The glare from these devices may be harmful to their eyes too.

It is certainly time to revive the habit of reading print books, and what better way to do so than having them readily accessible at places like void decks?

Low Siew Hua