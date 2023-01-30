Want to read books and make friends? Head to libraries set up by residents in HDB void decks

SINGAPORE – Residents around the island are setting up libraries in Housing Board void decks so that anyone can pick up the reading habit and forge stronger ties with neighbours.
One such facility in Holland Village has garnered attention online for its vast collection of books and homely furniture.
When Ms Wong Kae Chee, 67, heard online of a woman who rolled out a mini library outside her home for children of the block to use, she knew it was something she wanted to create in her own neighbourhood.
She sought approval, e-mailing Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC and oversees the ward in which she lives.
In August 2022, she set up a bookshelf in a corner of Block 2, Holland Avenue with a couple of books from her personal collection.
Today, HV Little Library boasts 11 bookshelves and more than 5,000 books that residents can read or take home to return later.
Mr Chan visited the library, which is open 24 hours, in September, leaving his name and well-wishes in the guestbook.
Apart from its role as a space to help people get into the reading habit, the nook has turned into a daily hangout spot for residents living nearby. Ms Wong, a music teacher, pops in at least four times a day to chat with her neighbours.
What started out as a nook for books now features a table tennis table, a few guitars and a piano – all donations from visitors and residents. A retired table tennis coach and some helpful residents can be found teaching anyone who is interested to learn to play the instruments or the game.
Ms Wong said: “This has grown to become bigger than I could ever have hoped. It’s no longer just a library – it has made the block into a kampung.
“Neighbours I have never spoken to before now call me sister and sayang.” Sayang is a Malay term of endearment which means “darling”.
“Some of my neighbours told me they never knew the names of who they have been living beside for decades. Now, everyone is like a family. We even have a WhatsApp group chat where we share news and any updates on our library.”
Ms Wong’s labour of love has had its share of hiccups. For instance, in its early days, a few books were taken and never returned. A ukulele that was donated was stolen.
She said: “Although my heart ached a bit, the feelings of disappointment did not last long because with every book taken, more were donated the next day.”
When the ukulele was taken, residents donated another two to replace it.
There have also been complaints about the space being a fire hazard but residents do their best to keep things neat and tidy, she added.
A request to the town council for fire extinguishers was put in, and residents bought a few. Ms Wong said there are no power outlets in the void deck which means an electrical fire is unlikely.
To keep the books safe from the elements, Ms Wong sought permission to install blinds along the perimeter of the library. When dark clouds are seen looming, any resident can take the initiative and untie the blinds.
Stay-at-home mother Loh Wann Joan, 37, who was inspired by other mini libraries to set up her own at Fernvale Rivergrove, noted that it is a challenge for some parents to take their children to a public library after work, especially for those with more than one young child.
She said: “Our library is located at a very convenient spot. It’s near the transport waiting area and most residents will pass by this area when they go for grocery shopping.”
Children can read or play while they are waiting for transport or their parents, she added.
“For the books, we have a ‘take one, give one’ rule,” she said. Neighbours can take home as many books as they want and return them later, or keep the books and share other books instead.
School resources such as textbooks, worksheets and magazines are also free for the taking at the library which operates 24 hours.
Another resident who started a mini library is Ms Nur’Ain Chuni, who set up hers in the void deck of her Yishun Natura flat in end 2020. She takes care of the amenity weekly with her family.
Her neighbour, a residents’ committee chairman, helped her get permission from the town council. Two years on, Ms Nur’Ain, who is in her late 30s, said the Little Library @ Yishun Natura is still a hit with residents.
“It’s ever-growing with books, sometimes stationery and just last weekend, someone mounted another shelf. Today, someone placed pre-school teaching aids for reading.”
She and other residents update a Facebook group when new titles, from children’s books to classics, are donated.
The mini library, which operates round the clock, has undergone many changes, such as the addition of a chair, new bookshelves and even a three-tier bookshelf.
But some additions are less than welcome.
Ms Nur’Ain, a freelance tutor in her late 30s with a 12-year-old daughter, said one recurring problem involves residents dumping unwanted things there, such as expired snacks, toys and bags of rubbish, which draw insects.
“We need an empathetic community as we don’t have hired librarians to manage this regularly,” she added. “So it’s always calls via our estate Telegram and Facebook group, for everyone to ensure the space is clean and tidy.”
She has also sent out a call for neighbours to help take care of the books. “Hopefully with more people on board, we can share the responsibility together,” she said.