Want to read books and make friends? Head to libraries set up by residents in HDB void decks

SINGAPORE – Residents around the island are setting up libraries in Housing Board void decks so that anyone can pick up the reading habit and forge stronger ties with neighbours.

One such facility in Holland Village has garnered attention online for its vast collection of books and homely furniture.

When Ms Wong Kae Chee, 67, heard online of a woman who rolled out a mini library outside her home for children of the block to use, she knew it was something she wanted to create in her own neighbourhood.

She sought approval, e-mailing Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC and oversees the ward in which she lives.

In August 2022, she set up a bookshelf in a corner of Block 2, Holland Avenue with a couple of books from her personal collection.

Today, HV Little Library boasts 11 bookshelves and more than 5,000 books that residents can read or take home to return later.

Mr Chan visited the library, which is open 24 hours, in September, leaving his name and well-wishes in the guestbook.