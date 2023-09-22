Forum: Use drones to help police the roads

I​ was not surprised to see the report “71 killed in traffic accidents in S’pore in first half of 2023, a near 60% jump from same period in 2022” (Sept 18).

Previously, it was maybe a monthly affair to be stuck in a jam due to a car accident, but now it seems to be almost a weekly one. The Traffic Police (TP) should be given more help in policing reckless driving.

Perhaps the TP do not find it easy to recruit staff as human policing is a very tough job and you need able-bodied personnel for it. I think it is time the TP considered drone policing.

The Singapore Police Force has set up an aerial response team, using drones to support police operations. Can this be extended to the roads too?

Drones are superb candidates for replacing bodies as they are easily manoeuvrable, small and speedy. They can also send out beacons for accidents, especially at night. They can be powered by solar energy, which means they can be housed at different parts of the expressway to allow charging to be done in the day.

The TP should also analyse the number of fatal accidents together with the number of accidents.

Matthew Chua