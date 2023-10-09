Forum: Tripartism approach needed to shaping rules in using AI for work

The Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Vicpa) and the National Instructors and Coaches Association (Nica) support the Forum writer’s view that unions and workers can and should play pivotal roles in shaping the rules relating to artificial intelligence (AI) use for work (Workers could be the ones to regulate AI, Oct 4).

AI is fast-evolving and can pose challenges to freelancers and self-employed persons (FSEs) in the creative field and the arts that Vicpa and Nica represent – take, for example, the unfair infringement of intellectual property rights, which may be made easier with AI programmes.

In Singapore, the use of AI in the arts and creative work is still nascent. But this is set to change: More companies and industries are infusing generative AI into the work process and customer journeys.

However, as independent contractors and micro-enterprises, FSEs often lack the resourcing and capabilities to address the impact of AI on their own. This being so, we need guard rails to ensure Singaporean workers, especially arts and creative practitioners – whether employees or freelancers – are treated fairly in an AI environment, to ensure the intellectual property rights of creators are respected and upheld.

We thus urge a tripartite way forward. This approach would guide what rules are set out to govern the use of AI in how work is done and how it impacts workers’ livelihoods.

This tripartite approach must go beyond the traditional employer-employee domain. It must extend into freelancer-dominated realms such as the arts and creatives. We urge the Government, trade associations and buyer representatives to partner Vicpa and Nica to co-develop a framework that guides workers – FSEs and employees – and businesses in the arts and creative sectors in adopting AI.

Vicpa and Nica would also want to tap the insights to develop a training road map for our members. In this regard, we want to push for more training support for FSEs who want to upskill in AI and other future-oriented skillsets.

Tripartism has always been cited as Singapore’s competitive advantage. For all the promises of increasing productivity, efficiency and ultimately profitability, the use of AI must translate into gains for workers and not become a basis for unfair competition, infringements and insecurities for workers.

Adrian Chiang Yick Keet

President

National Instructors and Coaches Association

James Tan

Protem President

Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association