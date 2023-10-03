Workers could be the ones to regulate AI

The debate about who should regulate artificial intelligence has been very top-down. Tech titans say they want elected officials to set limits. But Washington had a hard enough time keeping up with targeted advertising and surveillance capitalism. Individual US states have AI regulatory proposals – often corresponding to the big industrial use cases in their areas. The European and Chinese authorities are working on ideas, too.

Nobody fully understands the capacities of the new technology, though, which makes it difficult to find the perfect, purpose-built solution.